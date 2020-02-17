Arrest made following human trafficking case

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest Monday following an eight-month-long investigation into suspected human trafficking.

On Feb. 17, at approximately 6:30 a.m., KBI agents arrested 54-year-old Michael A. Anderson, of Topeka. Anderson was arrested without incident at 620 SW 9th St. in Topeka. He was booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery. Formal charges are pending.

After the arrest, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team served a search warrant at his home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are anticipated.

