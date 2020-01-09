Arrest made following shootings at two house parties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a 19-year-old Wichita man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in shootings at separate house parties in the area.

The parties were in December 2019 and earlier this month.

The Wichita Police Department said Jalen Johnson has been booked on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal discharge in connection to the shooting in the 2000 block of North Pine Grove. It happened on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at around 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threating injury to his leg.

Through the investigation, investigators learned of Johnson’s alleged involvement. He was located at a home in the 1600 block of S. Pinecrest on Wednesday and arrested without incident. Officers also recovered two handguns and ammunition at the home.

The Maize Department also says Johnson was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, six counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of criminal damage to property, stemming from a shooting on Sunday in the 7300 block of Hidden Acres Street.

Police are working to determine if Johnson is connected to any other incidents.

Charges are pending with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

