Arrest made in connection to Aggieville shooting

MANHATTAN KS (KSNT) — An arrest has been made in relation to the recent shooting that occurred in Aggieville early Sunday morning.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley, was arrested without incident at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. RCPD was assisted by Ft. Riley officials in the arrest.

Cummings was arrested on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond pending his first court appearance.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. in Tate’s Grill and left two people injured, including one K-State student. Both victims were 24-years-old with one suffering from a gunshot wound and the other from a concussion. Both were taken to Via Christi hospital with the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, eventually being flown to Stormont Vail Hospital.

KSN will keep you updated on the situation.