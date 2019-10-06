Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested 41-year-old David Pressley in connection to last weekend’s deadly shooting at Magoos Bar & Grill.

Pressley was booked on suspicion of 2nd-degree-murder. He’s being held on a bond of $250,000.

Police say 29-year-old Damario Cooks was killed in the shooting,

KSN will continue to update this story as we gather new details.