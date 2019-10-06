Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested 41-year-old David Pressley in connection to last weekend’s deadly shooting at Magoos Bar & Grill.

Pressley was booked on suspicion of 2nd-degree-murder. He’s being held on a bond of $250,000.

Police say 29-year-old Damario Cooks was killed in the shooting,

KSN will continue to update this story as we gather new details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories