Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested 41-year-old David Pressley in connection to last weekend’s deadly shooting at Magoos Bar & Grill.
Pressley was booked on suspicion of 2nd-degree-murder. He’s being held on a bond of $250,000.
Police say 29-year-old Damario Cooks was killed in the shooting,
KSN will continue to update this story as we gather new details.
- Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
