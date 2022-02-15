WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Dillons parking lot at 21st and Maize Road last week.

Iman Foye (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Wichita police booked Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, into the Sedgwick County jail Sunday. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and criminal carrying of a weapon with an automatic trigger.

An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were shot last Thursday afternoon while in the parking lot at the northwest Wichita Dillons. They both had critical injuries, but the police expect them to survive.

Investigators said they believe the people involved were meeting for a drug transaction. Both vehicles backed into parking stalls next to each other. At some point, police say shots were fired between the two vehicles.

Three men got out of the vehicles and ran into the neighborhood to the east. One of the three, an 18-year-old man, later returned and talked to members of the Wichita Fire Department who had responded to the shooting call.

We have reached out to the Wichita Police Department for more details on the investigation, the arrest, and why Foye has a bandage on his cheek.

Foye has already bonded out of jail.