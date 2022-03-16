COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place in Coffeyville late Sunday night.

The Coffeyville Police Department (CPD) has taken into custody 19-year-old Treyvin Hayes-Smith on the following recommended charges from the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office:

Involuntary manslaughter; recklessly

Aggrevated endangering a child; reckless situation to a child under the age of 18

Contribute to a child misconduct; unknown circumstance

Interference with LEO; unknown circumstance; felony

According to the CPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 200 block of N. Walnut St. in Coffeeville on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, Coffeyville police say they located a juvenile from Chanute suffering from a gunshot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead, according to the CPD.

Anyone with information should call CPD at 620-252-6160, Detective Sgt. Vargas at 620-252-6010 or Detective Kastler at 620-252-6145. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.