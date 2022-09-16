WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday in south Wichita.

Laquavion M. Bentley (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

It happened in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic before 2 a.m. The victim in the shooting, 21-year-old Devin Bills, died at the scene. He suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Wichita Police Captain Santiago Hungria says there was a large gathering in the area and an argument started. Several shots were fired, and Bills was hit. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to Sedgwick County Jail booking records, 19-year-old Laquavion M. Bentley was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and failure to comply.