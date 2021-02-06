Arrest made in deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasley and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say they have made a Capital Murder arrest in the deaths of Kaylah Blackmon, 18, and Michael Beasley, 17.

WPD says they have arrested Dontenize Kelly, 22, for capital murder and an outstanding warrant, stemming from the investigation into the death of the two teens.

Beasley was found dead on Monday, and Blackmon was found deceased on Thursday. Through the investigation, WPD says Kelly was involved. Police say he was arrested on Friday evening without incident.

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay added, “It appears that the suspect in this case has been previously convicted of a felony charge.”

This investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.