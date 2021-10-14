Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this week that injured an 11-year-old girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Byron Purcell was arrested Thursday, Oct. 14 in the 1700 block of N Harding.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Purcell was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Aggravated battery with a weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm into a dwelling

Four counts of aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Arrest and detain order

Police said the girl was in the house and asleep in her bed when she was hit by the gunfire.

McKayla has undergone surgery and remains in the hospital as of Thursday night.

“She is in a bed and in a lot of pain. It takes her about 45 minutes to get out of the bed just to go to the bathroom,” McKayla’s mother told KSN.

Police said four other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

The public information officer said there will be more information released Friday, Oct. 15.