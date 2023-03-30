RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made in a rural burglary where nearly $60,000 in tools and equipment were stolen.

It happened in the northwest part of the county near the Rice County line on North Langdon Road. On March 7, deputies discovered a large number of tools and other equipment had been taken from several buildings on the property.

The sheriff’s office said detectives and patrol deputies were able to execute a search warrant this week and have recovered some of the property that was taken. One person was also taken into custody in connection to the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating.