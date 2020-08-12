Arrest made in stray-bullet shooting death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police have made an arrested in the death of a Topeka woman who was killed by a stray bullet as she stood in her front yard.

The shooting happened late the night of Aug. 5 as 62-year-old Jerrie Lyn Ross was in her yard.

The Capital-Journal reports that 29-year-old Tony Reece Dante Baird was arrested late Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and the reckless criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Police say Ross was innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other. Ross’ family says she was a real estate and property manager who owned and operated Homes By Ross in Topeka.

