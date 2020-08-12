Arrest made in stray-bullet shooting death of Topeka woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police have made an arrested in the death of a Topeka woman who was killed by a stray bullet as she stood in her front yard.

The shooting happened late the night of Aug. 5 as 62-year-old Jerrie Lyn Ross was in her yard.

The Capital-Journal reports that 29-year-old Tony Reece Dante Baird was arrested late Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and the reckless criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Police say Ross was innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other. Ross’ family says she was a real estate and property manager who owned and operated Homes By Ross in Topeka.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories