Arrest made in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has booked 26-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas on suspicion of murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor warrant.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Hall was arrested without Tuesday morning during a stop at Main and Kellogg. He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, officers responded to an unknown call for police at the Stryker Sports Complex, located at 2999 N. Greenwich. Upon officers arriving, they heard multiple gunshots, and while on the scene, Nolen arrived at an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed Nolen was at the complex when an argument broke out between him and Hall on the west side of the stadium bleachers. During the argument, Hall pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Nolen. Nolen was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police said the incident was not random, and Hall and Nolen were known to each other. The fight was not related to games being played or officiated.

