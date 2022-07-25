EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two arrests have been made in an Emporia shooting.

Shedrick Williams, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Keno Hopkins, 21, was arrested for aggravated robbery.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia.

According to a news release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person injured with non-life threatening injuries. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

KSNT 27 News has asked whether the crime was random, if drugs or gangs were involved, and if the crime was targeted, but police have not responded.

If anyone has any information in reference to this shooting, please call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225, Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, or on your mobile device at P3Tips.