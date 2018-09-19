Arrests made in fatal stabbing early Sunday morning Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Wichita early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of S. Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said there was a physical disturbance between the male victim and two suspects. During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen. The victim died shortly after being stabbed.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. Three people were initially arrested in connection to the case.

According to jail booking records, 36-year-old Alan Ladd Price was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, and 29-year-old Christopher L. Turner was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Twenty-seven-year-old Valerie Danielle Wilson was released without prejudice, which means charges could still be filed at a later date.