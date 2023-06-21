HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Arrests have been made in a fatal fentanyl overdose that happened in Hutchinson earlier this year.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman from Hutchinson was arrested on suspicion of the following:

One count of distributing a controlled substance causing death

Two counts of distributing a controlled substance causing great bodily harm

Seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication device

The HPD says on Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman from South Hutchinson was arrested on suspicion of the following:

One count of distributing a controlled substance causing death

Two counts of distributing a controlled substance causing great bodily harm

Seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication device

If you have information regarding this case, the HPD asks you to please contact them at 620-694-2816.

If you have information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics, you can contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use the P3Tips App on your smartphone.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.