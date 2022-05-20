WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are currently on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita, where at least one person is in critical condition.

The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave.

There is no word on injuries other than the one in critical condition.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information as it comes available.