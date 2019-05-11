Attempted robbery lands four in Reno County jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police said four people were arrested Friday afternoon for attempted aggravated robbery.

The police were called to the RV park at the Kansas State Fairgrounds for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, Armando Castillo, Jr., of Mineral Wells, Texas, told police that he was confronted by four suspects inside his camper.

Castillo said that he was battered by the suspects but managed to grab the firearm and fired shots in an attempt to get neighbors to call 911.

Police said the investigation revealed that the suspects came to the RV with the intent to rob him of money.

Four suspects have been arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery. They are 22-year-old Kaleb Schyler-Beard, 23-year-old Kerrah Schulze, 20-year-old Richard Fenters and 22-year old Blaine White all of Wichita.