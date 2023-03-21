LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — An attorney for a Lawrence teenager charged with first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Kamarjay Shaw hopes to prove self-defense, according to a motion filed.

The attorney for the 17-year-old suspected shooter filed a motion asking a Douglas County judge to allow him to present a self-defense immunity at trial.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, the judge agreed to consider the motion. He also approved the District Attorney’s request to keep the 17-year-old in juvenile custody until his next hearing on April 20.

The District Attorney’s office said it plans to ask the court to certify the teenager as an adult at some point.

The 17-year-old is charged with shooting and killing Shaw on Saturday afternoon. Lawrence police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. near East 13th Street and Maple Lane.

Investigators said they believe Shaw and the 17-year-old suspect knew each other.