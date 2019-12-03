Live Now
Atwood man sentenced to more than 12 years for child sex crimes

ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – An Atwood man was sentenced today to more than 12 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Kyle C. Frick, 41, pleaded guilty in October to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Frick was sentenced to 151 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Frick is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration. The crimes occurred in January 2019.

