Augusta man indicted in child porn case

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old Augusta man has been indicted in child porn case.

Truman Gentry (Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff)

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Truman Gentry was charged on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of advertising for production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces 15 to 30 years each count of production, 15 to 30 years for advertising for production, and 20 years for possession of child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office, North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children, Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children, Homeland Security, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Boone, North Carolina Police Department, Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Augusta Department of Public Safety investigated.