Authorities identify 2 killed in murder-suicide near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Northeastern Kansas authorities have identified a man and a woman found dead last week in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of 21-year-old Connor O’Hara and 20-year-old Hannah King, both of Topeka. were found Friday afternoon in a home just south of Topeka.

Investigators believe an altercation occurred inside the home and that O’Hara fatally shot King before turning the gun on himself.

Sheriff Brian Hill said investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the fatal shooting, although detectives continue to investigate.