Authorities identify man involved in Junction City standoff

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who fatally shot himself after a standoff in Junction City over the weekend.

The man, 39-year-old Damien St. Julien, of Junction City, died after barricading himself in a house Saturday afternoon.

Junction City police Capt. Trish Giordano says when police tried to stop Julien’s car to arrest him for a warrant out of Douglas County, he refused to get out of his car, brandished a weapon and drove to a home, where he barricaded himself. She says Julien fired at officers.

After several hours, officers entered the home and found Julien dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

