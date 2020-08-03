Authorities investigating a deadly shooting in Osborne

OSBORNE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Osborne County are investigating a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Washington Street. Osborne police say a person was found dead inside a home.
The police department is being assisted by the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The police department said all information on the shooting will be handled by the KBI.
