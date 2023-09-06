WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Augusta.

According to the Augusta Department of Public Safety, authorities were called to the 1700 block of Robbins St. for an unattended death on Sunday.

After investigation, it was determined the death was a homicide. Authorities suspect the crime happened between Saturday and Sunday evening.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released, as the family is still being notified.

If you have any information, call the Augusta DPS at 316-775-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 316-775-0055 or the Augusta Crime Stoppers Facebook page using the P3TIPS form.