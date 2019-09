WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Can you identify these guys? Authorities said they ran out of Home Depot with Dewalt drills without paying.

If you know who they are, contact officer Snyder at rsnyder@wichita.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers:

1. 316-267-2111

2. Download the mobile P3 app

3. Visit www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

Authorities said the case isn’t eligible for a reward.

Can you ID these guys? They ran out of Home Depot with Dewalt drills without paying. If you know who they are, contact… Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

LATEST STORIES: