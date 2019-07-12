Authorities make arrest in April homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened in early April in Wichita.

The drive-by shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Minnesota.

Police found 23-year-old Marquez Hutton of Wichita dead from a gunshot wound outside a home.

Police said U.S. Marshals located the suspect, Malcolm Norris, in Texas. He was extradited back to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police wouldn’t specify where Norris was arrested. They didn’t release a motive for the shooting.