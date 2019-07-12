Authorities make arrest in April homicide

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Malcolm Norris (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened in early April in Wichita.

The drive-by shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Minnesota.

Police found 23-year-old Marquez Hutton of Wichita dead from a gunshot wound outside a home.

Police said U.S. Marshals located the suspect, Malcolm Norris, in Texas. He was extradited back to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police wouldn’t specify where Norris was arrested. They didn’t release a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather