Breaking News
Authorities respond to reports of shooting at south Wichita apartment complex
Live Now
Watch KSN Kansas Today

Authorities respond to reports of shooting at south Wichita apartment complex

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is following a heavy police presence at a Wichita apartment complex after reports of a shooting.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Topeka.

KSN crews are on the scene working to learn what happened.

We will have updates online throughout the day on KSN.com

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories