WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is following a heavy police presence at a Wichita apartment complex after reports of a shooting.
It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Topeka.
KSN crews are on the scene working to learn what happened.
We will have updates online throughout the day on KSN.com
LATEST STORIES:
- Authorities respond to reports of shooting at south Wichita apartment complex
- On Ronelle’s Radar: More clouds and a chance of rain
- Man hurt in crash while assessing car damage on I-235
- Arc holiday display gets its shine back thanks to donor
- Wichita man creates collage of recent homicide victims to spark change