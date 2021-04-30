Authorities: Woman abducted before she was killed

PAULINE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was abducted by her former boyfriend before she was killed earlier this week. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 61-year-old Jon Ewing, of Scranton, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, making a criminal threat, and interfering with law enforcement. He is jailed on a $1 million bond.

The investigation began Tuesday after the body of 58-year-old Deborah Ann Stephens was found by law enforcement officers at a mobile home park in the unincorporated community of Pauline, south of Topeka.

Authorities said she had trauma wounds to her face, arms, and abdomen.

