Autopsy reveals 2-year-old boy had methadone in his system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Regional Forensics Science Center released a report on the death of 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah.
Jaynesahkluah was found dead in a Wichita motel room back in late May.
The autopsy revealed Jaynesahkluah died from ingesting methadone. Records show a juice bottle in the room contained a red liquid that tested positive for methadone.
There were some bruises on the boy’s face and legs, but he was fully developed and well nourished.
His mother, Kimberly Compass, has been charged with first-degree murder.
