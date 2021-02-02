Baby critically hurt in morning shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Tuesday shooting that left a baby critically injured.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home near 8th and Southeast Sherman Avenue.

The department held a press briefing said they found the family leaving with the baby on the way to the hospital.

Officer Manuel Munoz told KSNT News that someone fired multiple shots into the home, and they found about two dozen bullet casings in the street after the shooting.

Police are asking residents in the area to review security cameras and send any information to telltpd@topeka.org or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers

