WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 4-year-old child was hospitalized with a skull fracture, leading to the arrest of a babysitter on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Police say officers were dispatched to a local hospital on Nov. 18, and through an investigation, they were told the child received the injuries while with her babysitter, who was later identified as a 28-year-old woman from Dodge City.

On Nov. 30, officers received an arrest warrant for the woman with a $7,500 bond. She was arrested without incident on the same day.

An investigation is ongoing.