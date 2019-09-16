Bank in northeast Wichita robbed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in northeast Wichita are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened at the Fidelity Bank branch in the 2100 block of North Bradley Fair around 2:40 p.m.

A woman in her 20s dressed in all black clothing left the robbery in a black SUV.

“The suspect did indicate with a note and retrieved the note before she left. A weapon was indicated but not seen,” said Lt. Rick Moscicki, Wichita Police Department.

Police said there was a loss at the bank. They are working to determine the amount.

“We have officers doing a neighborhood looking for any surveillance evidence and checking if there’s any witnesses in the area and checking the arterial roads and some of the parking lots here for the vehicle,” said Moscicki.

