Barber Co. Undersheriff makes first appearance in court

Virgil "Dusty" Brewer (KSN FILE PHOTO)

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Barber County Undersheriff Virgil "Dusty" Brewer was in court for a first appearance in Barber County Friday morning.

Brewer is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Myers of Sun City.

"I'd like to say I'm ecstatic but I'm not because this isn't a winning situation for anyone. our nightmare began in October of last year but theirs is just beginning," said Myers' widow, Kristina Myers.

Friday's court proceedings were mostly procedural with a judge setting a preliminary hearing for October 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Attorneys with the Kansas Attorney General's Office filed the charge in Barber County. They did not offer any comment at the first appearance.

Brewer also did not comment.

The incident was captured on police body camera in an encounter between Brewer and Myers.

Officials say Myers was shot at close range with a bean bag round from Brewer and he later died from his injuries.

If he is convicted, Brewer could face nearly 11 years behind bars.