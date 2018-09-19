Barton Co. man enters plea of no contest to breach of privacy in tanning salon case Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tracy James Driscoll (Photo Courtesy Barton County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - A Barton County man pleaded no contest to six counts of breach of privacy relating to an investigation where he was accused of taking photographs of women at a tanning salon.

Tracy James Driscoll entered his pleas Wednesday in a Barton County court room.

An investigation was launched when authorities were called to the E-Z Tan salon following complaints that Driscoll had been photographing and videotaping women as they were undressing at the tanning salon.

A woman told authorities she saw a hand holding a cell phone while she was in the tanning booth.

Authorities say an officer made contact with Driscoll and seized his cell phone as evidence.

When the phone was examined, authorities found images of several women who were undressed while tanning at the salon.

The original complaint in the case alleged the photos were taken between November 28, 2017 and February 16, 2018.

Two other counts of breach of privacy were dismissed by the prosecution on Wednesday. Driscoll did waive his right to a preliminary hearing. He is free on bond and his sentencing hearing is set for November 9.