GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Barton County deputy has minor injuries after getting into a scuffle with a man trying to get away from him. The Barton County sheriff said the suspect is Kris Hanson, 57, of Wichita.

Kris Hanson (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said Hanson went to the sheriff’s office over the noon hour Tuesday to get a VIN inspection for an out-of-state title. The inspection requires identification first.

After getting a customer’s driver’s license, the clerk runs a check for warrants. According to the sheriff, Hanson had outstanding warrants from Benton County, Arkansas, for failing to appear on a larceny case.

The clerk contacted detention officers who came to the lobby to arrest Hanson. The sheriff said Hanson bolted and ran south on Kansas Street. Deputies chased the man. The sheriff said at least two attempts to use Tasers failed.

Deputies say Hanson ran between houses and through the Barton County Health Department building, exiting through an alley door.

A deputy spotted the suspect in the alley and started chasing him. A third Taser attempt worked, and the man fell to the ground. The sheriff said Hanson continued to resist. After a short struggle, the deputies took the man into custody.

The sheriff said a deputy and Hanson both had slight injuries.

According to the sheriff, Hanson was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest and for the Arkansas case.