Barton County man arrested for attempted murder, rape

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old Hoisington man has been arrested on attempted murder and rape.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Oct. 17, but it wasn’t reported until two days later. Police said the rape occurred in the southeast part of Great Bend.

After conducting investigations, the sheriff’s office identified a suspect and arrested Tanner Cox early this morning on East 10th at a parking lot.

Cox was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, rape, and a violation of a protective order. The sheriff’s office said he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

