Barton County man arrested for indecent solicitation of a child

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they were contacted by an organization known as Motor City Justice Tuesday afternoon regarding an indecent solicitation of a child case.

Motor City Justice is an organization that takes a proactive stance in assisting law enforcement with the capture of alleged sexual predators involving children. Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Motor City Justice shared information that led deputies to believe an individual was attempting to solicit unlawful activity with a juvenile.

Deputies and detectives placed the area in the 3700 block of 8th Street in Great Bend under surveillance Tuesday, where they came across Lonny R. Miller, 32, of Larned, Kansas shortly after 5 p.m. Deputies had reason to believe probable cause existed that Miller was attempting to solicit a 15-year-old for sex.

Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Barton County Jail without incident. He was booked on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation. He’s being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.