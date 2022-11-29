GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive.

The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend.

The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant home and its outbuildings. The property owner and his son farm in the area. They saw a vehicle behind one of their buildings and stopped to investigate.

The sheriff says they had a shotgun in their truck. They grabbed it and held the man at gunpoint.

When deputies arrived, they arrested the suspect and took him to the Barton County Jail. They booked him on suspicion of burglary. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The sheriff says the suspect is from Dundee, southwest of Great Bend.