Barton County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 on suspicion of meth, marijuana possession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Barton County Sheriff’s deputy seized several controlled substances during a traffic stop.
It happened around 1 a.m. in a rural area of Barton County near the 500 block of NW. 70th Road.
A deputy sheriff observed a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation. Another deputy arrived with K9 Maxx. The canine indicated controlled substances inside.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Both people inside, 38-year-old Brandon Gordon and 34-year-old Morgan Harley of Hoisington, were arrested and booked on suspicion of meth possession, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia.
