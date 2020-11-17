Barton County sheriff’s deputies find drugs during traffic stop

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Monday.

The traffic stop by deputies happened around 6:30 p.m. on Santa Fe Street in Ellinwood. During the investigation, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office K9 was called to the scene. The canine indicated the presence of controlled substances.

The driver, who was identified as 57-year-old Wayne H. Hunter Jr. of Geneseo, was booked on suspicion of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal use of firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A handgun was also found during the search.

Hunter is being held on a $300,000 bond.