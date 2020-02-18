Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrests alleged serial arsonist

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly started several fires over the weekend.

The fires happened Sunday afternoon east of U.S. 281 between Ellinwood and Great Bend.

Gunner Mayhugh

Several called 911 stating that hay bales had been set on fire. Callers were able to provide a description of the truck and suspect allegedly starting those fires.

An Ellinwood police officer observed the suspect traveling towards Ellinwood at a high rate of speed. Sheriff’s deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and stopped it in Ellinwood. Accelerants and a fireplace lighter were observed in the vehicle.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Gunner Mayhugh of Great Bend. He was booked on suspicion of arson. The sheriff’s office believes he may have been attempting to divert attention to prevent the arrest of another person.

