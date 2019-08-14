Barton County Sheriff’s Office, KBI investigating homicide

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in custody and an investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the 300 block of Grove Terrace, near the airport west of Great Bend.

911 dispatchers received a call of shots fired around 8:30 Tuesday night. Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Kansas Highway Patrol found a 34-year-old man outside with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to develop suspect information from witnesses and an “attempt to locate” was broadcast.

Nicholas Pethel (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Members of the Great Bend Fire Department were returning from an accident scene at the time. They saw the suspect’s vehicle and told 911 dispatchers who sent law enforcement to the area. Members of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Police Department stopped the vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Nicholas A. Pethel, 23, of rural Great Bend was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. Pethel was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be assisting with homicide investigation.