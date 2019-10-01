Barton County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest after seizing $100K worth of meth

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seized five pounds of meth worth an estimated street value of $100,000 on Monday.

Roosevelt T. Henderson (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office said Roosevelt T. Henderson of Great Bend was booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee and elude law enforcement, as well as resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations.

Henderson was arrested after a pursuit and standoff with deputies in the 5900 block of Aspen. He was wanted on warrants out of Barton and Russell counties. The sheriff said at the time of his arrest, Henderson was out on bond stemming from charges in a drug raid back on Sept. 13.

(Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff)

