Barton County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in meth investigation

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Hoisington man for possession of methamphetamine. This happened around 6:30 p.m.

Nelson Adams Sr. was on the 200 block of South Clay in Hoisington when officers conducted a search warrant on the property.

When deputies knocked on the front door of the home, Adams allegedly stated that he had a gun and refused to leave the home.

After a short standoff, Adams surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities say they found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine along with packaging materials at the location.

Adams was booked on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and criminal use of a firearm. He has since posted the $50,000 bond.

