Barton County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating wanted man

Crime

Andrew Shawn Taylor

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 33-year-old Andrew Taylor.

Taylor is wanted on a Barton County District Court warrant. The sheriff’s office says he may be in possession of a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and has allegedly made statements he will not be taken alive by law enforcement. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.

