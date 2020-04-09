GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 33-year-old Andrew Taylor.
Taylor is wanted on a Barton County District Court warrant. The sheriff’s office says he may be in possession of a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and has allegedly made statements he will not be taken alive by law enforcement. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Textron Aviation announces more furloughs
- Local non-essential businesses that stay open could be charged and face fines
- Wichita police arrest woman for allegedly hitting officer in stolen car
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas jump to 1,106 with 42 deaths
- Barton County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating wanted man