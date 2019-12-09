Barton County woman arrested for allegedly possessing meth

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 67-year-old Great Bend woman was arrested when the sheriff’s office discovered a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 5400 block of 24th St.

Deputies contacted the occupant of the house and entered without incident. They found the drugs.

Authorities arrested Roberta G. Patterson. Patterson was transported to the Barton County Jail where she was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and aggravated endangerment of a child. Patterson is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Great Bend Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

