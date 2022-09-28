BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Belle Plaine residents have been accused of alleged child sex crimes.

Mark Rank and Margaret Myrick (Courtesy: Hutchinson Police Department)

Hutchinson police say the arrests happened Tuesday following an investigation by the department’s Special Operations and Investigations Bureau. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Rank and 61-year-old Margaret Myrick were taken into custody.

The department said Rank is being held on suspicion of electronic solicitation (believing the child to be 14-15 years of age) and indecent solicitation of a child. Myrick is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.

Formal charges are pending, and details about the case have not been released.