BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Belle Plaine residents have been accused of alleged child sex crimes.
Hutchinson police say the arrests happened Tuesday following an investigation by the department’s Special Operations and Investigations Bureau. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Rank and 61-year-old Margaret Myrick were taken into custody.
The department said Rank is being held on suspicion of electronic solicitation (believing the child to be 14-15 years of age) and indecent solicitation of a child. Myrick is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Formal charges are pending, and details about the case have not been released.