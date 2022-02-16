BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Beloit Police Department is looking for two men connected to a rape that happened Monday night.

The victim reported the rape around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police officers and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home. The address is not being released.

The victim reported being overpowered by two men and sexually assaulted the previous evening.

The victim said the men were between five-feet-eight inches and six feet tall, slender to average build. One had long curly blond hair and was clean-shaven. The other had a brown, mullet-style haircut and a short brown beard.

Police are still trying to identify and find the men. If you have any information about the case, call the Beloit Police Department at 785-738-2203.

“Please be aware of your surroundings, lock your doors, ensure you know who you are opening your door for, and call us for any suspicious activity you may witness,” the police department said in a post on social media.