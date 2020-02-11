Benton City Administrator arrested for sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charles Hefton, an administrator and the former Chief of Police with the City of Benton, was arrested Monday according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Hefton was arrested on a sexual battery warrant. He’s been released from the Butler County jail on bond.
CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to indicate Hefton’s employment status. He is the former Benton Chief of Police.
