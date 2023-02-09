WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public of Valentine’s Day scams.

According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day 2023 is shaping up to be big, with consumers expected to spend $25.9 billion.

The BBB says to be aware of these four commons scams they regularly see reported:

If you plan on ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day, the BBB says not to procrastinate, as you may end up falling for a scam.

“BBB has received many reports of shoppers who thought they were ordering flowers from an online florist … but either got nothing at all, or a disappointing arrangement,” the BBB said.

The BBB says to watch out for these red flags:

The business has no reviews or bad reviews (always check BBB.org)

You can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee

The deal is “too good to be true”

From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, the BBB says consumers should always be on the alert for imposter websites.

“Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website for a popular jewelry brand,” the BBB says. “With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily like the real thing.”

The BBB says similar methods can be used to build fake online dating platforms, which are often used to steal personal data and credit card information.

The BBB says to watch out for these red flags:

Products are available at extreme discounts

The seller requests customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency

cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency Customer service is unreachable

The BBB says romance scammers often target vulnerable people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship. The scammers take advantage of the heartbreak to establish a connection and gain sympathy.

Once the scammer has gotten their victim on the hook with a sad story, the BBB says they then begin to pursue their true goal, which is to get money.

“Falling victim to a romance scam can be particularly devastating,” says the BBB. “Victims can lose thousands of dollars, and they’re often left feeling heartbroken and betrayed because they really believed they’d found a good partner.”

The BBB says to watch out for these red flags:

The relationship moves very fast

You never meet in person

They ask for money

The BBB says responding to a text message from someone who messaged the wrong number might seem harmless and maybe even the polite thing to do if they say they are looking to reconnect with a potential match.

“The text message, however, is bait to lure you into a conversation,” the BBB says. “If you keep chatting, they eventually try to get your personal information by directing you to sign up for an adult site.”

The BBB says to watch out for these red flags:

The messages don’t stop

The sender directs you to sign up for a website

They try to get your personal information

If you do encounter a suspected romance scam, the BBB says to cut off all contact with the perpetrator by blocking their accounts and phone number. The BBB says to then report your experience to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Dating site users should also report suspicious activity to the platform, according to the BBB, so they can act against the scammer’s account.

For more information about romance scams, visit BBB.org/romance.